Tennessee Republican House Speaker Glen Casada to Resign Amid Scandal Over Explicit Texts

Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada (R) announced Tuesday that he will resign following a vote of no confidence by state House Republicans amid a scandal in his office involving explicit texts. On May 6, The Tennessean newspaper disclosed text messages between Casada and his top aide, Cade Cothren, that revealed Cothren made lewd comments about women and showed him making advances towards interns and a lobbyist. Casada initially stood by Cothren, who resigned hours after the story was published. Since the story, top Republicans have begun to call for Casada’s ouster. The House Republican caucus held a no-confidence vote on Monday, and Gov. Bill Lee (R) said he would call for another if Casada did not resign as speaker. Casada will keep his seat in the state House, and speaker Pro Tempore Bill Dunn (R) will take over his position.