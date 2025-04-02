Glen Powell Addresses Sydney Sweeney Romance Rumors

Cheat Sheet
Surprising Non-Incest ‘White Lotus’ Scene Censored in India
[REDACTED]
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 04.02.25 4:54PM EDT 
Published 04.02.25 4:53PM EDT 
Natasha Rothwell in The White Lotus as Belinda
Fabio Lovino/HBO

India’s largest streaming platform muted a surprising scene from The White Lotus’s season three—and it wasn’t one involving incest. Streamer JioHotstar discreetly removed the first episode scene where Belinda’s son Zion, played by Nicholas Duvernay, hurls profanities at a Buddha statue, according to IndieWire, which reports that premium users noticed the tweak right away. HBO was reportedly unaware the scene would appear edited on the platform, according to the site’s sourcing. IndieWire quotes the former Head of Films for Netflix India Srishti Behl as calling the move “smart business,” as viewership in the country runs counter to some American sensibilities. “My duty as an executive was to lure more subscribers to the platform, and not push them away,” Behl said. “I would rather stream The White Lotus sans a small scene over not watching The White Lotus on any streaming platform at all.” While theatrical releases in the country are regulated by the government, OTT platforms are not officially censored.

Read it at IndieWire

2
‘90s Action Star Accused of Having Sex With Trafficked Women
NOWHERE TO RUN
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 04.02.25 1:57PM EDT 
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Jean-Claude Van Damme arrives at the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at iHeartRadio Theater on January 17, 2020 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)
Jean-Claude Van Damme arrives at the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at iHeartRadio Theater on January 17, 2020 in Burbank, California. Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Nineties action star Jean-Claude Van Damme has reportedly been hit with a criminal complaint in Romania on accusations that the actor had sexual relations with trafficked women. People reported that criminal charges have been filed against Van Damme, 64, by the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, alleging that he willingly had sex with women connected with a criminal group led by Romanian businessman and modeling agency owner Morel Bolea. People reported that Van Damme allegedly received five Romanian women as a “gift” and had prior knowledge that they were trafficked according to the complaint. “Several Romanians who are currently being investigated for forming a criminal group and pimping, allegedly offered Jean-Claude Van Damme five Romanian women—photo models in Romania—for him to have sexual relations with. The person who received those benefits knew their condition,” attorney Adrian Cuculis, who represents one of the alleged victims, told CNN affiliate Antena 3 in a translated post. Cuculis alleged that the women “were in a state of vulnerability, with the suspicion that they were exploited within the meaning of Article 182 of the Criminal Code.” Van Damme’s representatives have so far not responded to the complaint, reported People.

Read it at People

3
Kurt Russell Bought Val Kilmer a Burial Plot in Iconic Cemetery
MOMENTO MORI
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.02.25 3:35PM EDT 
SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: Actor Val Kilmer arrives at the 23rd Annual Simply Shakespeare Benefit reading of "The Two Gentleman of Verona" at The Broad Stage on September 25, 2013 in Santa Monica, California.
SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: Actor Val Kilmer arrives at the 23rd Annual Simply Shakespeare Benefit reading of "The Two Gentleman of Verona" at The Broad Stage on September 25, 2013 in Santa Monica, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Val Kilmer's family will have the option of burying him in an unlikely—but highly appropriate—place: Boot Hill Cemetery. Kilmer was gifted a plot in the most famous graveyard of the Wild West by Kurt Russell after the two finished their classic Western, Tombstone, Russell told GQ last year. In the 1993 movie Russell played retired lawman Wyatt Earp and Kilmer played his dentist-turned-dying sidekick Doc Holliday. The two became close friends on set in Tombstone, Arizona. According to Russell, he wanted to get his co-star something that would show his appreciation. “When you’re working with people, you’d get them, sometimes at the end of the show, you get them trade gifts,” Russell told GQ. “What Val had gotten me was an acre of land overlooking Boot Hill,” the actor said. So he got Kilmer an actual burial plot in Boot Hill. The real-life Doc Holliday is not buried there but the members of the Cowboys gang they defeated at the shootout at O.K. Corral are. Kilmer died Tuesday in Los Angeles, aged 65. Poignantly, Russell said, “Doc Holliday was all about death, but Wyatt’s all about life. I guess that pretty much says it all.”

Read it at GQ

4
Wife Reveals Legendary ‘60s Pop Star Has Died at 86
‘SIMPLY THE BEST’
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.02.25 3:31PM EDT 
Photo of Johnny Tillotson.
Photo of Johnny Tillotson. David Redfern/Redferns

Johnny Tillotson, the two-time Grammy nominated singer behind hit songs like “Poetry in Motion” and “Without You,” has died at 86. His wife, Nancy Tillotson, told TMZ that the 1960s teen idol died Tuesday due to complications from Parkinson’s. He was only a few weeks away from his 87th birthday. She said that he was surrounded by family when he passed in his Los Angeles home. In a heartwarming tribute posted to Facebook, Nancy wrote: “It is with a broken heart that I write to let you know that the sweetest, kindest man I ever met Johnny Tillotson, left earth for Heaven yesterday. He was my best beloved, Champion of my realm, Knight of my heart.” The post included a photo of the two laughing, and she described how they had a “fairy tale” relationship. “Someone said, that sometimes right in the middle of an ordinary life you get a fairy tale. The day I met him I got mine. He was funny, generous and kind,” she added. The late singer’s wife didn’t forget to mention a few of his many accomplishments, like having his song “It Keeps Right On A-Hurtin’” get recorded by over 112 artists, most notably Elvis Presley. He also earned two Grammy nominations throughout his career, one in 1962 forIt Keeps Right On A-Hurtin’” and another in 1965 for “Heartache By The Number.” She also thanked her husband’s many fans, saying how “he loved and was grateful to his fans, as he once said, they made every dream I ever had come true.” She ended the tribute with a touching sign off: “Johnny will be missed every single day for the rest of my life. He was simply the best. With all the love I have in my heart for a wonderful man gone too soon from this world. Nancy Tillotson.”

Read it at The Daily Mail

5
Trump Admin Deals Harsh Blow to 9/11 Survivor Program
NEVER FORGET
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.02.25 4:24PM EDT 
Trump
Trump Mike Segar/Mike Segar/REUTERS

The World Trade Center Health Program has become the latest victim of Elon Musk’s DOGE cuts. The program, which helps 9/11 first responders and survivors, faces a bleak future after the Trump administration laid off hundreds of staff at the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)—which oversees the program. New York officials and first responders have voiced concerns that the program will no longer be able to successfully monitor people who were impacted by the terrorist attacks and have now developed respiratory diseases or cancers. Some survivors have even called the move an “insult to those who died.” The program-wide slashes come after Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced plans to fire 10,000 employees. New York Democrats such as U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand condemned the move, with Schumer saying the cuts would “delay and deny care” in a move that he called “ a complete betrayal to the memory of those we lost on 9/11 and the heroes who courageously stood up to help New York and our country during one of America’s darkest hours.”

Read it at USA Today

6

Glen Powell Addresses Sydney Sweeney Romance Rumors

TACTFUL
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.02.25 4:16PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney attend Columbia Pictures' "Anyone But You" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 11, 2023 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney attend Columbia Pictures' "Anyone But You" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 11, 2023 in New York City. John Lamparski/WireImage

Glen Powell all but quenched fans’ thirst to know whether the actor and Sydney Sweeney are dating. Fans first began rooting for the Anyone But You co-stars back in 2023 when they admittedly played up their flirty friendship for the promotion of the movie. Rumors of a romance sparked again after Sweeney attended Powell’s sister’s wedding right after splitting with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino. During Powell’s Wednesday appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends, the 36-year-old confirmed that Sweeney did in fact attend the “fun, rowdy” wedding in Texas over the weekend. When the show’s host Jenna Bush Hager teased the actor about his recent dating speculation, saying, “The wedding caused a little bit of a stir. Did that surprise you?” his response left much to wonder. “You know, timing is everything in this world,” Powell said, laughing. “[Leslie] and Syd are obviously great friends, and it was a hell of a wedding.” Powell and the 27-year-old were also spotted together at a Dallas restaurant, Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex, before his sister’s wedding. Meanwhile, Powell’s mother, Cyndy, squashed “silly” rumors of them dating, telling the Daily Mail on Tuesday that “they’re definitely not together.”

Read it at TODAY

7
Netflix Star and Bodybuilder Dies at Age 44
REST IN POWER
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.02.25 3:07PM EDT 
Published 04.02.25 2:22PM EDT 
Vito Pirbazari attends the "Tenet" Special Screening on the occasion of the re-opening of UCI Luxe Mercedes Platz on August 26, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.
Vito Pirbazari attends the "Tenet" Special Screening on the occasion of the re-opening of UCI Luxe Mercedes Platz on August 26, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Franziska Krug/Getty Images

Bodybuilder and actor Vittorio “Vito” Pirbazari, who appeared in the Netflix series Dogs of Berlin, has died at age 44. Pirbazari’s friend Said Ibraham was one of the first to confirm his death in an Instagram video post on Tuesday, April 1. Tributes from shocked friends and family have poured in since the announcement, with Ibraham suggesting in his video that Pirbazari may have suffered a heart attack while working out at the gym. On March 30, Pirbazari shared a health update in what would be his last post on Instagram, captioning a selfie: “I haven’t been able to pull much exercise for the last 3 months, but I worked hard on my diet.” He added that he was “trying intervals on the treadmill” but “taking it slowly” because his legs were “not 100% healed yet.” For Pirbazari, the most important thing was to “not give up.” The muscleman also appeared in the German crime series Tatort and was part of a YouTube fitness crew called “Hardgainer.”

Read it at People

8
New York-Tokyo American Airlines Flight Diverts to Texas 12 Hours into Journey
DIVERSION EXCURSION
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 04.02.25 12:47PM EDT 
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 15: An American Airlines Boeing 737 departs from Harry Reid International Airport with the Wynn and Encore hotel and casinos, along with the Sphere in the background on March 15, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

An American Airlines mega diversion saw a Tokyo-bound plane turn around 12 hours into a 14-hour journey, and head back to the U.S. Due to a maintenance issue, the airline decided to divert Flight #AA167 to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on Monday, March 31—instead of heading back to New York’s JFK Airport where it took off from. Data from Flight Aware shows that the Boeing 787-9 crossed the whole of the U.S. and was over the North Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Alaska, when the call was made to tell the pilots to turn around and head to Texas. It eventually landed in Tokyo Haneda Airport after another 13-hour flight, on Tuesday. One passenger who said he was on the flight complained on X. “Spent $2500 a person on premium economy from JFK to Tokyo. @AmericanAir diverts us to DFW, reserves us a room in a Super 8 & gives us $12 food vouchers. This is not going to end well,” he wrote. American Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read it at Air Live

9
Chuck Todd Unveils Ambitious $2B Media Plan After NBC Exit
CHUCK IT ALL IN
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Published 04.02.25 12:42PM EDT 
Chuck Todd.
NBC NewsWire/William B. Plowman /NBC via Getty

Chuck Todd says he is launching a media empire—and is preparing to spend up to a whopping $2 billion to do so. Todd told The New York Times he was partnering with a bank to look at building or acquiring a company focused on community news, with a goal of finding local sites rooted in their communities and their local kids’ sports. Todd declined to name which outlets he was looking at, and he also didn’t say whether he had any other financial backers behind him. The quest was all part of an effort to branch out of the TV news confines that locked him in at NBC, which he left in January after 17 years. The former Meet the Press moderator has also relaunched his podcast, “The Chuck ToddCast,” with a focus on longer interviews with lawmakers. “The current system of legacy television just doesn’t allow for that,” Todd said. He told the Times he plans to make three podcast episodes a week and hire hosts for shows focused on politics and culture.

Read it at The New York Times

10
Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez to Go Full Glam on Space Trip
STARSTRUCK
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.02.25 12:32PM EDT 
Katy Perry
Katy Perry Dia Dipasupil/Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Katy Perry and Lauren Sánchez have vowed to go “full glam” when they take off on their all-female space flight. The pair is set to join CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, movie producer Kerianne Flynn and activist Amanda Nguyen on the first all women-led space trip since 1963. And they’re going to look good while they’re up there. “Who would not get glam before the flight?!” Sánchez, 55, told Elle magazine. Perry, 40, added that they are “going to put the ‘a**’ in astronaut.” “Let me tell you something. If I could take glam up with me, I would do that,” the singer said. “Space is going to finally be glam.” The trailblazers are hopping on the Blue Origin flight, which is set to take off on April 14. Nguyen said to was key for the space travelers to represent all women. “I think it’s so important for people to see us like that, this dichotomy of engineer and scientist, and then beauty and fashion. We contain multitudes... I’m going to be wearing lipstick.”

Read it at Page Six

