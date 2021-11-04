80-Year-Old Mom Disappears During Search for Missing Son
CONFOUNDING
Two men went missing in late October en route from Tulsa to Fort Worth, and the mother of one of them vanished after she ventured out to look for him. The remains of the older man, 76-year-old Jack Grimes, were found this week, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. The younger man, Dwayne Selby, has not been found, nor has his mother, Glenda Parton. Grimes and Selby were last seen Oct. 22 preparing for a horse show in Texas. Parton disappeared three days later during the search for her son. She was last seen in Turley, Oklahoma, at a business, and her Kia Rio was found abandoned on the side of a highway nearby. The proprietor has been questioned, but police have not released further information or named the business owner a suspect. A man unrelated to the three, Shannon Miller, vanished Oct. 19 in Turley, and his girlfriend discovered his abandoned car two days later.