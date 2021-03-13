CHEAT SHEET
NY Man Charged in Violent Attack Against 83-Year-Old Asian Woman
Police have arrested a man who they say attacked an elderly Asian woman in White Plains, New York, the latest in a series of disturbing acts of violence against Asian Americans across the country. Nancy Toh was collecting bottles and cans near the Westchester Mall around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday when she says a man spit on her and punched her before fleeing. Police say the 83-year-old “blacked out momentarily” when she fell to the ground and the suspect was gone when she woke up. Glenmore Nembhard, 40, was arrested on Thursday and charged with felony assault. Police say Nembhard is homeless. Toh’s daughter told WABC she and her family are now scared to leave the house.