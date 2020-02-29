Glenn Beck: Bernie Sanders ‘Revolution’ Could Lead to ‘Another Holocaust’
During his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday, former Fox News pundit Glenn Beck delivered a broadside against Senator Bernie Sanders, arguing that the election of the Jewish frontrunner in the Democratic presidential primary could lead to “another Holocaust.”
“Please, let us stop calling them Bernie bros. Because they are not my brother,” Beck told the CPAC crowd. “They are not something that is funny. They are Bernie Bolsheviks. They are Bernie Brownshirts. That’s what they are. And their revolution will result in death and misery. Another Holodomor. Or another Holocaust. Or whatever we call the next great socialist atrocity.”
While he said “our fathers and grandfathers” fought “bad guys” who wore “SS uniforms made by Hugo Boss and had little funny mustaches,” Beck added, “our bad guys come off just as crotchety humanity professors whining about ‘class warfare and how crappy white people treated the Native Americans.’”