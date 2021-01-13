Glenn Beck Compares Twitter Bans to the Holocaust: ‘This Is the Digital Ghetto’

Glenn Beck is sorry about all that. Except, of course, he actually isn’t.

It was just four years ago that the conservative media mogul was making common cause with liberal celebrities over their mutual disdain for Donald Trump, apologizing for demonizing the left and making it his mission to take down Trump. Woke Glenn Beck even became a meme at one point.

Eventually, Beck jumped aboard the Trump Train. And along the way, he remembered that he initially became famous for spouting conspiratorial rants in which he compared everything to the Holocaust.

During an appearance Tuesday on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, Beck once again invoked the Holocaust, this time while complaining about the crackdown by social media platforms and tech companies on President Donald Trump and the far right following last week’s insurrectionist riot.

“We made one of the biggest mistakes of the 20th century by taking our own citizens and listen to this, confiscating their wealth, making sure they couldn’t work, shutting them down, and then putting them in camps,” Beck first noted, drawing an analogy to Japanese internment during World War II.

Telling host Tucker Carlson that “this is the road we are on again,” the one-time Fox News star went on to directly compare social media bans to what the Nazis did to the Jews.

“This is like the Germans with the Jews behind the wall,” Beck declared. “They would put them in the ghetto. This is the digital ghetto.”

“‘You can talk all you want, Jews, do whatever you want behind the wall.’ That’s not meaningful,” he added. “And that’s where we are. That’s where millions of Americans will be.”

Perhaps after realizing the comparison he had just made on live TV, Beck offered up a quick disclaimer and claimed he was just issuing a warning of what could potentially lie ahead.

“Again, it’s not to compare it to the Germans,” Beck concluded. “It’s not to do anything but warn if you don’t stand up for free speech, you will be the one that loses it as well.”