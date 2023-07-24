Glenn Beck Demands Target, a Store He's Actively Boycotting, Sell His Book

Right-wing media mogul Glenn Beck is really mad that Target isn’t featuring his latest book on its store shelves, chastising the big box retailer for only offering Dark Future: Uncovering the Great Reset's Terrifying Next Phase for sale online.

It was just a few weeks ago, however, that Beck was raging against Target for going “TOO FAR” in celebrating Pride month, claiming that the LGBTQ-friendly apparel the store was selling meant “no more Target” for both him and his fans.

During Monday’s broadcast of his weekday radio show, TheBlaze founder suggested there was a left-wing conspiracy to censor him because Amazon took a while to list the audiobook version of Dark Future for sale on its website.

He then pointed out that Target, which has recently come under fire from conservatives for being too “woke,” hadn’t physically placed his right-wing tome on its bookshelves. According to Beck, this was further proof of Target’s anti-conservative bias.

“We can’t figure out why Target isn’t selling the book,” he fumed on Monday, adding that former Trump administration official Mile Taylor’s new book Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump was available in the company’s stores.

“You know, they did this to Mark Levin, but Mark’s book is in there,” he continued, referencing the Fox News host’s complaints that Target had suggested its stores may not carry his book, which won’t hit shelves for another two months. A representative for Target chalked up the entire situation to “confusion,” noting that the book was always available for pre-order and the company’s intent was to offer the title when it is published in September.

“Why is it? No reason for Target’s team to think Dark Future won’t sell. Maybe they would just want to put them in the deep red parts of the country but that’s not happening either,” the notoriously conspiratorial host grumbled. “The only explanation is there is something about the book they don’t like. I wonder what that could be, Target.”

However, just before Beck was publicly whining that Target wasn’t selling his fearmongering book about the “Great Reset,” he was telling conservatives that they shouldn’t have anything to do with the retail giant amid a brewing right-wing backlash over its “tuck-friendly” swimwear.

“A recent shopping trip with his wife made Glenn ‘LOSE MY MIND,’ he says. The store at fault? TARGET,” his website reads, recapping a May 22 broadcast. “The giant retailer officially has gone TOO FAR with its LGBT products to celebrate pride month this June. In fact, it’s enough to make Glenn BOYCOTT the store and in this clip, he explains why YOU should too.”

During that show, Beck said “you’re losing Target” and it’s “high time we lose them,” eventually suggesting that the store was in league with “Satan” to help “destroy families and children.” Citing the store’s since-discontinued partnership with a trans designer who conservatives accused of being a Satanist, Beck concluded by urging his listeners to ditch Target.

“Are you shopping at Target?” Beck wondered. “I hope not.”

Representatives for both Target and Beck did not immediately respond to a request for comment.