Glenn Beck Employee Boasts of Breaching Nancy Pelosi’s Office Alongside ‘Revolutionaries’
NEWSBUSTER
An employee of right-wing commentator Glenn Beck’s media outlet TheBlaze stormed Nancy Pelosi’s office on Wednesday alongside pro-Trump protesters who clashed with police and violently breached the Capitol building.
TheBlaze host Elijah Schaffer posted a photo of a private staff computer screen, with his caption: “BREAKING: I am inside Nancy Pelosi’s office with the thousands of revolutionaries who have stormed the building. To put into perspective how quickly staff evacuated, emails are still on the screen along side a federal alert warning members of the current revolution.”
Schaffer later deleted the tweet, and tried to memoryhole his trespassing, claiming that he is merely a “full time reporter” and “am not personally involved in the events today in DC.” He added that his repeated use of words like “patriots” and “revolutionaries” to describe the MAGA mob was because the protesters used such descriptors for themselves.
TheBlaze host had previously not been so generous to protests of a different political persuasion. Just one day ago, Schaffer posted a tweet lamenting “violence, vandalism, and arson” committed by antifa. “The media is silent about it. But why?”
TheBlaze did not immediately respond to a request for comment.