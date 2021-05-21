Glenn Close Opens Up About ‘Trauma’ of Being Raised in a ‘Cult’
‘DEVASTATION’
Glenn Close has opened up about her experience growing up in a conservative religious group that, in her words, “was basically a cult.” In an appearance on Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s new Apple TV+ series The Me You Can’t See, which focuses on mental health, Close said her father joined a group called Moral Re-Armament, or MRA, in 1954. She was part of the group for 15 years, she said per The Independent, and “everyone spouted the same things and there’s a lot of rules, a lot of control.”
“We never went on any vacations or had any collective memories of stuff other than what we went through, which was really awful,” Close said. She later added that “Because of the devastation, emotional and psychological, of the cult, I have not been successful in my relationships and finding a permanent partner and I’m sorry about that.”