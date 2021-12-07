Former New Orleans Saints Defensive Lineman Dies in Police Custody

Glenn Foster Jr., a former defensive lineman for the New Orleans Saints between 2013 and 2015, died this week after being arrested in Alabama, The Daily Beast has confirmed.

According to a statement from the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation, the agency is investigating the “in-custody death” of Foster, 31, which was first reported on Monday at a medical facility in Northport, Alabama.

The agency said Foster's body has been released to the Alabama Department of Forensic Services for further investigation, but declined to answer further questions.

Jail records show Foster was booked into jail on Saturday morning after being arrested in Reform, Alabama, on three charges of reckless endangerment, as well as individual charges of resisting arrest and attempting to elude.

Later, another jail record entry shows Foster’s charges were changed to three counts of simple assault and one count of third degree robbery. The arresting agency was listed as the Picken’s County Sheriff’s Office.

The Reform Police Department and the Picken’s County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Pickens County Coroner’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Foster, 31, was signed by the Saints in 2013 as an undrafted free agent and played with the team for two seasons. He played college football at the University of Illinois.

Of late, Foster was the owner of a granite countertop business with multiple stores in Louisiana, according to 4WWL, which previously reported on his death. On Facebook, Foster celebrated the opening of his second location in New Orleans in January, writing, “It is good to be back Crescent City where the fans are like family.”

Attempts to reach members of Foster’s family and his foundation were not immediately successful on Tuesday. But as news of Foster’s death broke, loved ones and friends shared their shock online.

“No words right now. Rest Powerfully, Little Brother,” Rep. Kam Buckner of the Illinois State House’s 26th district wrote on Twitter. “You left your mark everywhere you went. Glenn Foster, we love you bruh.”