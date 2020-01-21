Glenn Greenwald Charged With Cybercrimes in Brazil

Read it at The New York Times
Journalist Glenn Greenwald has been charged with cybercrimes in Brazil for his alleged role in a “criminal organization” that hacked into the cellphones of public officials and prosecutors, The New York Times reported. According to a criminal complaint obtained by the Times, Greenwald, the co-founder of The Intercept, helped spread embarrassing messages that damaged the reputation of an anti-corruption task force. Several stories published in The Intercept have been based on leaked messages Greenwald received.