GOP Rep Complains Biden Isn’t Appointing Enough Straight White Guys as Judges
WAH WAH
Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) cried oppression on the House floor Thursday when he complained to peers that Joe Biden isn’t appointing enough straight “white guys” to be judges. In the president’s first two years, he appointed 97 federal judges. “I was expecting maybe 25 or 30 were white guys,” Grothman said. “Five of the 97 judges were white guys. Of those, two were gay. So, almost impossible for a white guy who’s not gay, apparently, to get appointed here.” The federal judiciary is still, largely, white and male. As of 2022, 78 percent of Article III federal judges are white, while 70 percent are men, according to the American Bar Association. Only 4 percent of federal judges were black women. White House chief of staff Ron Klain said in January that addressing this inequity has been a “top priority” for the Biden administration. “When he talks about rights and liberties, he knows that in the end those rights and liberties are decided by federal judges, so the makeup of the federal judiciary is connected to everything else we do,” Klain told NPR.