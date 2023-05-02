Glenn Youngkin: I’m Not Running for President ‘This Year’

Read it at Los Angeles Times
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is in no hurry to throw his hat into the 2024 ring. At an event in Beverly Hills, the Republican was asked if he is planning to campaign for the GOP nomination for president this year—and he said no. “I’m going to be working in Virginia this year,” he said. “I have a House that’s controlled by Republicans and a Senate that’s controlled by Democrats. I want to hold our House and flip our Senate.” Aides later told NBC News that his comments didn’t rule out a run altogether.