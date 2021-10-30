Glenn Youngkin: I Won’t Be Joining Trump’s Tele-Rally for Me
THANKS BUT NO THANKS
Virginia’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin will not participate in a virtual rally hosted by former President Donald Trump on Monday, the day before the election. “I’m not going to be engaged in the tele-town hall,” he told reporters on Saturday, according to CNN. “The teams are talking, I’m sure.”
His Democratic opponent, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, said he was surprised that Youngkin wouldn’t join the former president’s event. “It is just killing Trump that he is not here, obviously. He is in the race, obviously he has endorsed Youngkin seven different times,” McAuliffe said on Saturday. Trump issued a cryptic statement Wednesday that said “Thank you, Arlington, see you soon!”—suggesting he might visit Virginia for the campaign. But it later emerged he would only be participating virtually.