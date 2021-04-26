Scouted Gift Pick: Our Favorite Pair of Slippers
GIFT PICK
If you're anything like us, you're obsessive about finding the perfect gift. A Scouted Gift Pick is our stamp of approval for certified winners in the gifting department. You may not even need to get a gift receipt.
WHAT IT IS
Glerups are Scouted Contributor Morgan Thompson’s absolute favorite pair of slippers. They’re made with felted wool, stylish, have a natural rubber bottom, and help keep his feet warm and more importantly, sweat-free.
Glerups
Free Shipping | Free Returns
WHO TO GIFT IT TO
Your mom, who has been asking for a pair of slippers since the beginning of quarantine.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.