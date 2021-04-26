CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Scouted Gift Pick: Our Favorite Pair of Slippers

    GIFT PICK

    Daniel Modlin

    Commerce Staff Writer

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

    If you're anything like us, you're obsessive about finding the perfect gift. A Scouted Gift Pick is our stamp of approval for certified winners in the gifting department. You may not even need to get a gift receipt.

    WHAT IT IS

    Glerups are Scouted Contributor Morgan Thompson’s absolute favorite pair of slippers. They’re made with felted wool, stylish, have a natural rubber bottom, and help keep his feet warm and more importantly, sweat-free.

    Glerups

    Buy at Amazon$95

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

    WHO TO GIFT IT TO

    Your mom, who has been asking for a pair of slippers since the beginning of quarantine.

    Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.