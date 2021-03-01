I’m Convinced All Slippers Suck Except Glerups

I used to own what feels now like quite a few pairs of shoes, but these days, I’ve found that I only really need three pairs: a pair of running shoes for when I’m able to convince myself into exercise, a sturdy, beaten, loyal pair of boots for working in, and a pair of Glerups for just about everything else.

Glerups turned my ideas of what a slipper should be or could be upside down. Far from the fluffy ovens that I experimented with when I was younger, Glerups’ idea of a slipper is a much more accommodating and wearable piece of footwear. While the design and fit of the slippers is excellent, the genius behind these pieces of footwear is largely powered by the material of the upper. You’ve got some decisions to make regarding what shoe type (slip-on, shoe or boot), sole variety (rubber or calfskin) and color (grey, charcoal, cranberry, forest or denim) you want (get grey if you’re like me and not cool enough to wear cranberry). Across the board though, Glerups’ feature a felted wool upper: a peerless material when it comes to heat management. This moisture wicking upper starts out as ultra-soft Gotland wool which is then layered on top of itself and felted by needles, steam and compression. The result is an odor-resistant, form-fitting piece of footwear that even my hot feet don’t overheat in. The sole is then glued and sewed onto the felted upper giving the slippers the durability to do much more than simply take you from your living room to the mailbox or to the street to pull up the garbage cans.

Glerups Wool Slip-On Buy at Zappos $ 135 Free Shipping | Free Returns

I opted for a pair of the grey, slip-on, rubber-soled Glerups, thinking they might help keep my feet warm while in the kitchen. I went with the slip-on design rather than the boot for easy on-and-off access. But I rarely take them off. The rubber sole I opted for provides traction on any surface—from my kitchen floor to the bar down the street. I’m convinced this is the best slipper out there, but to me, it might even be the best shoe out there, too.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.