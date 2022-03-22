Gleyemor Blue Light Glasses Saved My Eyes From a Lifetime of Headaches

Over the past lifetime or so, I have spent a major portion of nearly every day parked in front of a laptop, cell phone, or tv screen. As the time I have spent looking at screens has increased, my eyes have begun to get worse. Apparently, if you stare at harmful blue light screens all day and scroll through YouTube videos for an hour each night before bed, your eyes will be constantly strained; a shocker, I know. After about three months of headaches, I finally sprung to action and began looking for a pair of blue light glasses.

Scrolling through the nearly endless selection of blue light glasses on Amazon, I was starting to feel the effects on my eyes of staring too long at my screen in a nearly fruitless attempt at protecting them. That was the case until I came across a pair that fit my budget and my taste.

Gleyemor Blue Light Glasses proved themselves to be the eye savers that I needed. While most blue light glasses have a distinctive yellow tint to them, Gleyemor products do not and serve as a slightly more stylish option as a result. The biggest upside for me however was the different styles of frames available. I chose the Vintage Round Frame glasses because I thought if I wore them enough, people would assume I’m as intellectual as the glasses made me look. These frames also come in seven different colors including tortoise, black, clear, clear pink, and leopard print.

Gleyemor Blue Light Glasses Buy at Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The glasses are also unisex in their designs meaning nearly all of the pairs will fit comfortably on a variety of different bone structures without looking comically large or small. With a lens width of 48 millimeters and an arm length of 138 millimeters, the glasses should work well across a major spectrum of users.

One of the most attractive features of the blue light glasses (besides how attractive they look) is without question the price point. At just $13, Gleyemor Blue Light Glasses were more than affordable while still looking pretty sharp. Furthermore, the company sells two packs of their blue light glasses for just $18 if you are clumsy like me and would likely break at least one of the pairs. Ironically, these have been the most durable pairs of blue light glasses I have ever owned with the frames holding up to multiple drops, unplanned naps on top of them, and being squished between the bed and the wall without any major damage.

