Music Festival Canceled Last Minute Due to ‘Dangerous Conditions’

Organizers have called off this year’s Global Citizen Festival in New York as a powerful nor’easter threatens heavy rain and damaging winds along the East Coast this weekend. The annual benefit concert, scheduled to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly, was set to kick off on Saturday in Central Park. Organizers announced the cancellation less than 24 hours before the show was due to start. Headliners included Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, Lenny Kravitz, John Legend, and Shaboozey. In an official release announcing the decision, organizers said it was the “first time in 14 years we’ve had to cancel.” Global Citizen, the advocacy organization behind the event, said it plans to donate unserved food to local organizations and refund customers. The coming storm is also forcing several other events to cancel, including the Oceans Calling music festival in Maryland, New York’s All Things Go Festival, and singer Ed Sheeran’s upcoming tour stops at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.