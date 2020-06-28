CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Global COVID-19 Cases Top 10 Million
GRIM MILESTONE
Read it at Guardian
The number of people known to have contracted COVID-19 worldwide topped 10 million on Sunday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker which says 10,001,527 people have tested positive for the virus. The total number of deaths is just shy of half a million at 499,123 people. The United States leads the grim statistics with the most known cases at 2,510,323 and the highest number of deaths at 125,539. The pandemic has largely been contained in China and Europe through strict containment measures including lockdown and mandatory mask wearing, which are not in place across most of the U.S.