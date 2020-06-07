Global Death Toll From COVID-19 Surpasses 400,000
The global death count from COVID-19 surpassed 400,000 on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Health experts warn that the figure is an undercount because many people who have died with the virus were not tested and some countries do not publish accurate fatality rates. Brazil, which surpassed Italy as the country with the third-highest number of fatalities after the U.S. and U.K., stopped publishing death figures on Saturday, causing critics to warn that the Latin American country is trying to cover up the true toll of the virus. Worldwide, at least 6.9 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 with the U.S. logging nearly 110,000 cases and Europe registering 175,000 since the virus was first discovered in Wuhan, China, last year.