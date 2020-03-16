Global Markets Plummet Despite Drastic U.S. Federal Reserve Intervention
Investors around the world bailed out of stocks Monday despite Sunday’s massive intervention by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The central bank slashed interest rates to close to zero at an emergency meeting Sunday, and pledged to buy another $700 billion in Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities. But markets slid even further when they opened Monday after new data showed the outbreak has caused an economic collapse in China that was more severe than even the most pessimistic forecasts. CNN reports Australia’s benchmark index crashed nearly 10 percent, marking its worst day on record, while London’s FTSE 100 plunged 7 percent at the start of trading. U.S. markets are also bracing for more heavy losses—with Dow Futures down more than 1000 points before the market opened. Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, slid by 6 percent to just $31.83 per barrel.