CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Global Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Tops 25 Million
AND COUNTING
Read it at Associated Press
The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases has topped 25 million after several countries, including India, logged their highest daily caseload since the beginning of the pandemic. Johns Hopkins University reports that the U.S. has the highest count with 5.9 million, followed by Brazil with 3.8 million. Experts say the real number of cases is likely far higher. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest that in the U.S., ten times more people actually had or have the virus. Global deaths are also climbing, with more than 842,000 recorded. The U.S. again has the highest number of fatalities with 182,779 and Brazil is again second with 120,262.