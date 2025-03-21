Global Travel Plunged Into Chaos as Huge Fire Shuts Down London’s Heathrow Airport

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As an avid J.Crew fan, I can honestly say that the brand’s discount-laden factory store (the brand’s online outlet) is a great way to get high-quality wardrobe staples without the big price tag. J.Crew Factory always offers discounts up to 40 to 50 percent off J.Crew, but for a limited time, you can unlock even more savings from already discounted items. Right now, J.Crew Factory is offering an additional 15 percent off everything sitewide for its annual Friends & Family sale. It’s one of J.Crew Factory’s (J.Crew’s online outlet store) biggest sale events of the season—and the year, for that matter—so you won’t want to sit this one out. It’s the perfect time to transition your wardrobe to spring without spending a fortune.

J. Crew Factory Store Weekend Style Event Shop At J.Crew Outlet

Of course, the Friends & Family sale is also a great time to invest in evergreen staples like jeans and office-friendly blazers while they’re steeply discounted. After all, elevated basics and impossibly chic office staples are two categories that J.Crew excels at. The sale also includes tons of denim for just $50, pure cotton crewneck T-shirts for $20, and even new arrivals like versatile frocks and cashmere items. Don’t forget to browse the clearance section for additional savings—these items are also eligible for the 15 percent off discount. And the sale is not just for women; the gents’ and kids’ sections are equally full of additional savings. Enter the code FAMILY15 to unlock the savings. Happy shopping!