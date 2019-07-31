CHEAT SHEET
IN ON THE ACTION
Gloria Allred Representing Unknown Number of Alleged Epstein Victims
Gloria Allred is representing an unknown number of alleged victims in the case against accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The high-profile attorney sat in Manhattan federal court Wednesday morning, telling reporters she came to “better inform” the accusers she’s taken on as clients.
Allred would not say how many people she represents, but she did confirm she is working with a “number of accusers,” some of whom came forward before Epstein’s arrest and others who have come forward since then. Speaking to reporters, Allred urged any other victims to come forward before it became too late. “There’s still time for any accusers to come forward... It is not too late to help in the process of seeking justice,” she said.
The famed attorney said none of the accusers were involved in the previous Florida case and that none of them have filed a civil suit as of yet. Allred would not confirm if any of her clients had been threatened by anyone from Epstein’s camp, but she did note: “In general... many persons who accuse rich, powerful men are in fear that they will be harmed in some kind of way.”