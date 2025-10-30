Fearful Gloria Estefan Keeps Passport With Her

Four-time Grammy Award winner Gloria Estefan rues Donald Trump’s America, saying some things are now akin to Fidel Castro’s Cuba. The “Rhythm is Gonna Get You” icon said she knows people who have been “taken away” as part of Trump’s immigration crackdown. The Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient even said she carries her passport with her just in case she runs into any trouble of her own. The 68-year-old “Conga” singer told The Times, “I have lived in the U.S. for 66 years—never have I seen freedoms being eroded in the way they are now.” She said, “I know people who are in the country legally and have been taken away.” One “had been in the U.S. for 25 years, came in with a visa, paid taxes. In her last appointment at immigration, she got carried away and has been at a detention center for five months.” Estefan fled from Fidel Castro’s Cuba 66 years ago. “I carry my passport card around just in case, because who knows what can happen,” she said. “I was born in Cuba—that’s why we’re so wary of what’s happening, because this is the way things happened there... When we’re out with the family, it’s very natural to speak Spanish.”