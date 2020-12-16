Gloria Gaynor to End Cursed Year With ‘I Will Survive’ in Times Square on New Year’s Eve
As this dreadful year reaches its sorry climax, there will be at least one thing to look forward to. According to NBC New York, the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square this year will, fittingly, feature Gloria Gaynor performing her anthem of perseverance (and hand-washing), “I Will Survive.” There will be no in-person audience, of course, but Gaynor will lead the lineup of the virtual event aimed at stay-at-home viewers. Jennifer Lopez, Cyndi Lauper, and Billy Porter are also scheduled to appear. Organizers said the event will be dedicated to essential workers, with Tim Tompkins, the president of the Times Square Alliance, saying: “This year, it feels most appropriate to shine a spotlight on the individuals who are tirelessly leading our nation through hard times with unshakable strength, determination and poise.”