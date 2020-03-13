Gloria Gaynor’s Fabulous Hand-Washing Routine Brightens Days, Could Save Lives

Washing your hands thoroughly on a regular basis could be the difference between life and death as the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies.

Health bodies around the world have been at pains to stress that the ceremony of washing of hands must incorporate all the cracks and crevices of the hand, including the germ-harboring fingernails, and that at least 20 seconds should be spent on the procedure.

Twenty seconds, however is a long time when you’re standing in front of a sink staring at the wall. So health officials have taken to urging citizens to sing short songs, with “Happy Birthday” sung twice being a favorite, patriotic Brits singing “God Save the Queen,” and some parents now pulling their hair out after their children came home from school with instructions to belt out “Baby Shark” repeatedly, while cleansing the digits.

As if we didn’t have enough problems already.

Now, however, comes a much better soundtrack from the Queen of Disco, Gloria Gaynor, whose perfect TikTok on the subject (which she also posted on her Instagram) is a paragon of the form and sure to raise even the most subdued of spirits during these uncertain times.

Gaynor’s also been sharing some of her favorite homages to her own take on hand-washing, now trending under the hashtag #iwillsurvivechallenge.