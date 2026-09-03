Gloria Steinem’s A-Word Secret Verdict on Trump Revealed

Famed feminist icon Gloria Steinem shared a blunt assessment of President Donald Trump prior to her death at 92 on Wednesday.

The Daily Beast has unearthed an interview in which the journalist and activist spoke about Trump last year, offering a straightforward analysis of the president’s character.

“Trump is an isolated a-----e that we just, unfortunately, for a series of quite accidental reasons, has ended up in the White House,” Steinem said during an interview on Curveball with Scott Reich. “We don’t know exactly what he believes except that he should dominate everybody.”

Steinem called Trump an "isolated a-----e" in a 2025 interview obtained by the Beast. Scott Applewhite/AP

“There’s a fault... in us for not having been politically active enough to support other candidates who would have represented the country way better,” she added. “Somehow, we haven’t managed to make it possible for and encourage enough diverse people to run for political office, especially high office.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Gloria Steinem speaks at the Women's March in Washington, on January 21, 2017. Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

Steinem was a fierce critic of Trump, having delivered a powerful speech at the Women’s March against him after his first inauguration in 2017.

The Ms. Magazine co-founder referred to Trump, 80, as the “harasser in chief” during the Massachusetts Conference for Women in 2017, and told attorney Gloria Allred in 2019 that the president “has made us woke.”

Earlier this year, she also contributed to a guest essay in The New York Times Opinion section in which she offered some curt advice for Trump as he entered the octogenarian’s club: “Resign.”