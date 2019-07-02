Gloria Vanderbilt Leaves Almost Everything in Estate to Anderson Cooper

Read it at Page Six
Heiress Gloria Vanderbilt reportedly left almost all of her estate to her youngest son, CNN’s Anderson Cooper. According to Page Six, Vanderbilt—who died at the age of 94 last month after being diagnosed with advanced stomach cancer—gave nothing to her estranged middle son, Chris Stokowski, and only left her eldest son, Leopold “Stan” Stokowski, her property in Midtown Manhattan. It is not exactly clear how much Cooper will receive, but her fortune is reportedly estimated to be worth $200 million. Stokowski cut ties from the family about four decades ago, reportedly over a “dispute” with Vanderbilt psychiatrist.