Man Exonerated After Serving Longest Wrongful Sentence in U.S. History
‘CONVINCING EVIDENCE’
An Oklahoma man who served the longest wrongful prison sentence in U.S. history was formally declared innocent this week—clearing his name after always maintaining he never committed murder. Oklahoma County District Court Judge Amy Palumbo on Tuesday gave Glynn Simmons, 71, a declaration of “actual innocence,” six months after he was released from prison. The declaration makes Simmons eligible for up to $175,000 in compensation from the state for the wrongful conviction, but the Associated Press reports it could be years before Simmons receives that money. He is currently living off GoFundMe donations as he battles cancer. Simmons had been convicted of slaying Carolyn Sue Rogers inside an Oklahoma liquor store in 1974. He insisted during his trial that he was in Louisiana at the time of Rogers’ murder, but a jury sided against him, and he was sentenced to death. Five decades later, however, Palumbo said her court determined there’s now “clear and convincing evidence” that Simmons didn’t commit the crime.