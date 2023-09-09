GMA Anchor Robin Roberts Ties the Knot With Longtime Partner
I DO
Good Morning America star Robin Roberts just got hitched to her partner of 18 years. In an Instagram post Friday, Roberts posted a picture of their dog Lukas “looking dapper and ready for when our wedding guests arrive” hours before the evening ceremony. “Bless you all for your well wishes,” she wrote. The U.S. Sun obtained exclusive images of Roberts and Amber Laign riding as newly-wedded wives in the back of a silver Rolls-Royce, each sporting gowns and up-dos. Roberts announced her engagement to Laign earlier this year, adding that the pair—who has been together since 2005—had discussed it but initially “put it off.” On their Instagram account dedicated to their dog, Lukas donned a tuxedo collar on a wooden bench in a Friday post with the caption “My mommies are MARRIED!!!! Married?…… yes…. married!!!”