GMA3 Host T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce Amid Amy Robach Affair
SPLITSVILLE
GMA3 anchor T.J. Holmes filed for divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig on Wednesday, ending 12 years of marriage and splitting their family—which includes nine-year-old daughter Sabine—just as Holmes doubles down on his relationship with co-host Amy Robach. According to a source close to the separating couple, who spoke with Page Six, Fiebig was still under the impression that they were attempting to work things out when news broke of the on-screen entanglement last month. “She’s devastated. She had no idea,” the source said, adding that the two “were just together for T.J.’s birthday [on Aug. 19].” Meanwhile, Robach’s divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue is nearly finalized, with the thespian reportedly having moved out of the couple’s home earlier this summer. But Holmes’ scandals don’t stop there. As ABC continues to push an investigation into the anchors’ romance, two more of Holmes’ workplace affairs have come to light—including one with married producer Natasha Singh.