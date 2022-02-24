GMA’s Robin Roberts Says Her Partner Has Breast Cancer

CHEAT SHEET
Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts revealed Thursday that her longtime partner, Amber Laign, is battling breast cancer—which Roberts herself beat 15 years ago. “My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she’s been facing,” Roberts said in a video on social media, going on to say that Laign, a massage therapist, was diagnosed late last year, had surgery last month, and started chemotherapy this week. The TV newswoman, who has been with Laign for 16 years, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and later had a bone marrow transplant for a blood condition she developed as a result of treatment. While Laign recovers, Roberts will be taking more time away from the GMA set.