CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    GNC Vitamin Retail Giant Files for Bankruptcy, May Close Up to 1,200 U.S. Locations

    SHOT IN THE ARM

    Madeline Charbonneau

    Cheat Sheet Intern

    Stephen Chernin/Getty

    Vitamin retail giant GNC has filed for bankruptcy protection and may close as many as 1,200, or a fifth, of its U.S. stores. The company, which is now seeking a buyer, had faced financial troubles since before the coronavirus pandemic, seeing declining sales and holding almost $1 billion of debt. But widespread lockdowns prevented the company from following through with its refinancing plans. GNC officials say they plan to emerge from bankruptcy this fall, with $130 million in financing from vitamin supplier IVC.

    Read it at CNN