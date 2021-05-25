Here’s How You Can Get Your Recommended Daily Nutritional Needs in Only One Meal
For The Guys
In honor of Men’s Health Week, GNC is here to help every man start living a healthier life. Since 1935, GNC has been committed to helping people reach their fitness goals by supplying safe and efficacious products backed by nutritional science. Looking for a healthy habit that’s easy to add to your routine? GNC recommends a daily multivitamin.
Getting the recommended daily amount of vitamins and minerals can be tough. When you calculate just how many fiber muffins you’d need to eat to hit 100% of all your vitamins, the results are eye-popping. Take the easy route. Try GNC's Mega Men Multivitamin. These easy-to-swallow pills are packed with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals, like Vitamin A and calcium. All you have to do is take two pills a day with food.
GNC Mega Men Sport Multivitamin
180 Caplets
Older men: GNC has you covered, too. The Mega Men 50 Plus Vitapak was made specifically for men over 50 to support functions that can deteriorate with age—like heart health, prostate health, and mental capacity. Instead of having a shelf full of multiple supplements, the Vitapak has all the vitamins you need for the day in a single convenient packet. Just take the contents of one packet—daily—alongside a meal.
GNC Mega Men 50 Plus Vitapak Program
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.