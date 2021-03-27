Go Ahead, Wear These Everlane Track Pants to Work
WORK IT
Slipping back into 9-5 workwear hasn’t been easy this year, but thanks to Everlane I’ve been able to find a wardrobe staple that works both in and out of the corporate office.
Everlane’s Track Wide-Leg Pant isn’t only my go-to garment for running weekend errands or taking long afternoon naps; in fact, this drawstring, elastic waistband apparel has become my new go-to workwear. And thanks to the integrity of the heavy organic French terry cotton, these sweatpants are cozy enough for a virtual home office, but durable enough to pull off in an executive in-person setting; so you won’t have to worry about that outdated dress code.
The Track Wide-Leg Pant
The newly released pants have deep pockets and are sized generously, so order a size down from your usual size if you’re looking for a tailored fit. Also, the pants may need to be hemmed, as they run a bit long. These must-own, modern athleisure pants come in three signature hues: Honey, Black, and Light Heather Gray.
