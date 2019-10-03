It was only going to be a matter of time before Amazon launched its own soundbar to pair with your smart home. And to do so, it collaborated with Amazon-popular tech brand Anker.

The Nebula soundbar joins Anker’s Nebula product line, which thus far has focused on projectors. The Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition will be released Nov. 21 and you can pre-order it now for $230. With Alexa built-in and dual built-in subwoofers and a 2.1 channel design, this bar is going to fill your space with the perfect amount of sound. 4k HDR support means it can handle streaming up to 4k Ultra HD content through the easy-to-use Fire TV interface. This soundbar will essentially be an upgraded replacement for the all-new Fire TV Cube, which itself is an upgraded 2-in-1 replacement for both the Amazon Echo and Fire TV Stick. For a smart home entertainment upgrade that will elevate your smart assistant, smart audio, and smart streaming, the Nebula is the high-quality answer you’ve been waiting for. | Get it on Amazon >

