‘Go F*ck Yourself’: Jill Biden Slammed Kamala for Attacking Joe on Race Record at 2019 Debate, Book Says
HEATED
After a primary debate in June 2019, Jill Biden blew up over Kamala Harris’ challenges to her husband’s stance on race, according to the soon-to-be released book Battle for the Soul. On a call with supporters, the now-first lady reportedly said, “With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he’s committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis?” “Go fuck yourself,” she continued. Her press secretary, Michael LaRosa, did not dispute the quote, but said, “the first lady and her team do not plan to comment on any of [the retellings of the 2020 campaign.]”
Ahead of the debate, Joe Biden was under scrutiny for praising the days of “civility,” despite working with two democratic senators who agreed with segregation. “At least there was some civility. We got things done. We didn’t agree on much of anything. We got things done,” the now-president said about the senators. Harris addressed those comments at the debate, and said “it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States Senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country.” “I will tell you that on this subject, it cannot be an intellectual debate among Democrats,” she added.
As The Daily Beast previously reported, Biden and those close to him were surprised by the attack from Harris, one of his trusted allies. Sources said that Biden’s sister was “chilly” on Harris in the aftermath of the debate, and some speculated it could even ruin her chances of being chosen as his running mate.