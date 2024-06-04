G/O Media Sells Off Gizmodo

G/O Media has sold tech news website Gizmodo to Keleops Media, a European digital media company.

In a company-wide email obtained and reviewed by The Daily Beast, G/O Media CEO Jim Spanfeller wrote: “A short time ago we were approached by European based Keleops Media expressing interest in purchasing Gizmodo to add to their growing tech media holdings. After serious consideration, G/O Media’s board of directors have decided to accept their offer for a variety of reasons which include Keleops’ agreement to keep Gizmodo’s entire staff intact and a sale valuation that represents a substantial premium from our original purchase price for the site.”

This is a developing story...