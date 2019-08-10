CHEAT SHEET
HAVE CHARGER, WILL TRAVEL
There Are Lots of Reasons to Get Yourself This Reliable, Powerful, Sleek, and Versatile Portable Charger
A few months before releasing it, portable and solar power brand Goal Zero sent me its new Serpa 100 PD, an upgrade to the brand’s bestselling and highly-rated Sherpa 100 AC. And as far as I’m concerned, everyone could use one of these. I used it for beach trips, flights, and remote work (covering both my and my partner’s devices). Car owners should consider throwing one in the back of the car for a rainy day and hikers or campers should bring the Sherpa along to power their journey. What makes the Sherpa stand out is a low profile and relatively light design that answers nearly any charging need. Two USB ports will let you charge any device and the third USB-C port will fast charge newer phones, Apple Macbooks (fully, to boot), and more. And the Qi-certified face of the Sherpa will wirelessly charge your compatible devices. That’s four-way charging to handle four different devices at the same time. The slim profile lets you slide it into small spaces in your work bag or suitcase easily, and it weighs less than a pound-and-a-half. In that body, it holds enough power to recharge your laptop twice or your smartphone nearly 10 times. Is it good for your handbag or pocket like some portable chargers? No. But that’s not the point of the Sherpa. It’s your all-day charger that will charge your stuff all day. Actually. And it’s really good at what it does. | Get it on Amazon >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.