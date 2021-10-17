This Home Storage Organizing System Also Fits in Your Car's Trunk

Scouting Report: This storage organizing unit goes from the house to your trunk.

I’ll admit it, I have way too much stuff. I try to only buy what I'll actually use regularly but, apparently, there’s a LOT of things I actively use. Sure, I’ve watched Marie Kondo on Netflix, but most of my belongings really do spark joy in my life, so as long as I can put them to use, I’m keeping them.

Anyone that knows me knows that I’m not fancy. Pottery Barn is pretty, but it’s not practical for my lifestyle. I travel a lot – including loads of road trips and multi-day hiking and camping adventures – so the products that work best for me are those that also accommodate my active lifestyle. Enter The Rack by GOAT BOXCO, a next-level organizing rack that’s part of their ultra-customizable storage and cooler system.

The RACK (yes, it's all caps), comes with eight interchangeable “cans” (canisters) that you can fill to the brim with just about anything. Initially, I wasn’t sure where to store the unit – Pantry? Laundry room? Garage? – which speaks to its versatility. The RACK can literally be stored anywhere then moved somewhere else later. It's a sort of like a portable mudroom, so you can take the entire unit (or just some individual cans) pretty much anywhere you go.

The cans also work with the The HUB (also made by GOAT BOXCO), a killer cooler equipped with exterior compartments for the cans. This way, food and beer stay cold in the cooler while the cans prevent whatever’s inside them from absorbing the moisture inside the cooler. Half of my cans are stuffed with chips (umm…healthy, organic trail mix, I mean) while the other half hold gear I want to access easily like my sunscreen and bug spray.

Later this month, I’m heading out on a camping trip in the world’s cranberry capital (Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin), so I’ll stuff one can with camping essentials – headlamp, quick-dry towel, inflatable pillow – and bring an empty one in case I figure out how to get some berries out of the bog without breaking any (serious) laws.

According to GOAT’s website, the rack and cooler are also great for fishing (pass) and hunting (really hard pass) but, as a very active auntie, I’ve been taking the storage rack – I mean RACK – and cooler for birthday parties and apple picking with the kids. I just throw it in the trunk or back seat of the car, and we have easy access to snacks, toys, paper plates, napkins, sunscreen, and a first aid kit.

The RACK's also engineered with non-slip rubber feet (awesome) and the modular design means you can stack multiple racks on top of each other. I might just have to order another GOAT RACK for the garage so I finally have a place for all the little tools and gadgets I hope will, one day, spark joy for me.

