GOAT Tops the New Banished Words List
GTFO
Some of the big buzzwords of 2022 have been placed on Lake Superior State University’s annual banished words list—starting, literally, with the greatest of all time or GOAT. Over 1,500 language nit-pickers submitted choices, which include “inflection point,” “quiet quitting,” “gaslighting,” and “moving forward.” Rounding out the top 10 were “amazing,” “does that make sense?” “irregardless,” “absolutely,” and “it is what it is.” They were selected for misuse, overuse, and uselessness.