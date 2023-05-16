This Is Your Secret Weapon for Impressive Weeknight Dinners Ready in as Few as 15 Minutes
What’s For Dinner?
It’s dinner time. Does it have to mean endless chopping, interminable peeling, and a mountain of dishes waiting for you at the end? That's when Gobble swoops in and saves the day with convenient and flavorful meal kits that are table-ready in as few as 15 minutes.
Gobble boasts diverse and kid-friendly menus that include meat, fish, and vegetarian dishes. Think lemon-garlic pasta, seared snapper, and Mediterranean chopped salad. Each meal is prepared with fresh, pre-measured ingredients by Gobble’s team of sous chefs. You can pick your own meals or let Gobble surprise you based on your food preferences – its AI learns what you love and what you skip. When your meals arrive, rest assured they'll be chilled to perfection in a refrigerated box. Gobble even caters to different dietary needs, offering dairy-free, nut-free, and wheat-free options.
Gobble's meal plans are quite flexible too. Choose the number of people you're feeding (up to four) and how many meals are delivered (up to five meals per week). You can switch up your menu selections, skip a week, or cancel at any time if you need a break. Interested? Click here to get started. If you order today, your first six meals are just $36 total.
