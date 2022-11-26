This Futuristic Heated Jacket is Finally on Sale for Cyber Weekend

CHEAT SHEET
    Gobi Heat cyber sale

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Gobi.

    I hate being cold. Maybe it's because I’m a Floridian living up in the North East, struggling with each morning getting colder and colder. I have a friend from Florida who always tells me, “Oh, man. I love the cold. You should enjoy those New York Winters.” and I just want to shove a NYC street-made snowball right in his face.

    But this year, I will hack the winter with the futuristic Gobi Heat hoodie. These jackets are built with battery-powered heating elements that keep you nice and toasty against all-winter briskness. You can grab one for yourself for 20% off during their Cyber Week sale until November 30th!

