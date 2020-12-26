GoDaddy Apologizes for Email Baiting Employees With Fake Holiday Bonus
IN THIS ECONOMY?
The web hosting company GoDaddy may have ruined Christmas for some of its employees this season, as if 2020 hasn’t been hard enough. The company apologized in a statement after it sent a phishing test email to employees that baited them with a promise of a holiday bonus. “GoDaddy takes the security of our platform extremely seriously. We understand some employees were upset by the phishing attempt and felt it was insensitive, for which we have apologized,” the company said in a statement to AFP. “While the test mimicked real attempts in play today, we need to do better and be more sensitive to our employees.” GoDaddy sent employees an email earlier this month asking them to enter personal details and promised they’d receive a Christmas bonus. Two days later the company emailed 500 employees scolding them for opening the email, saying it was a security test and not a real bonus offer.