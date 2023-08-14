GoFundMe for Alabama Brawl’s ‘Folding Chair Man’ Raises $270K
HEFTY SUM
A GoFundMe page for Reggie Ray—the man who wielded a folding chair in last week’s viral riverside brawl in Montgomery, Alabama—has raised over $270,000 as of Monday. The blockbuster fundraiser was set up by Ray’s attorney, who is representing “two of the first responders” at the Montgomery Riverfront, including Ray, 42. He was one of several men that rushed to the aid of a dock worker who was being attacked by a group of drunken boaters after he allegedly asked them to move their vessel. Ray turned himself in to the Montgomery Police Department on Friday, and was charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. But Ray’s attorney argues that his client was acting in self-defense after being “involuntarily roped” into the brawl, which was initiated by a “violent white mob.” The funds raised from the GoFundMe will be used to pay for “medical bills, lost wages/earnings, professional services, travel, lodging and expenses,” the page said.