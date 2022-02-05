GoFundMe Slams Brakes on Anti-Vax Truck Convoy ‘Occupation’

GoFundMe has shut down a fundraising campaign for the anti-vaxxer trucker convoy that is now camped out in Ottawa, Canada, defying authorities’ efforts to disperse them. “GoFundMe supports peaceful protests and we believe that was the intention of the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser when it was first created,” the platform said in a statement on Friday. “We now have evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity.” GoFundMe had already released $1 million of the money raised to Freedom Convoy 2022 organizers and will now give donors refunds for the rest. Police in Ottawa have not ruled out asking for troops to be sent in to remove the remaining 200-plus demonstrators surrounding the parliament.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10