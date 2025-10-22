GoFundMe Tip Leads to Suspect’s Arrest in Deadly Stabbing Case

Raging Scottish politicians are demanding their money back after forking out millions to host President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance this summer. Scotland’s finance secretary is asking for a $37.3 million reimbursement from the U.K. government following the pair’s jaunts across the pond. In July, Trump visited his golf courses in Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire for four days. Vance then came the following month, also for around four days. Britain’s central government in London has refused to give the money back, saying it was “not official U.K. Government business.” It also reminded Scotland that it is responsible for the cost of its own policing. Now, Scottish Finance Secretary Shona Robison has written to the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, James Murray, demanding “full reimbursement.” She bemoaned the “substantial operational and financial burdens on Scottish public services, particularly Police Scotland.” Policing Trump’s visit pulled in 4,000 officers a day and cost the equivalent of $26.6 million, she said. Vance’s visit cost a further $8 million. While both men’s trips were private, she claimed they were “diplomatically significant,” The Independent reports. She also added that they were “not initiated by the Scottish Government.”
A long-dormant volcano has swollen 3.5 inches in 10 months, scientists say—amid concern that it could erupt for the first time in more than 700,000 years. New research in Geophysical Research Letters, reported by the New York Post, detected a nine-centimeter uplift between July 2023 and May 2024 that has not subsided, signaling pressure building below the surface of the Taftan mountain’s summit near the Iran-Pakistan border. The work—based on Sentinel-1 satellite data—suggests either a change in the hydrothermal system or movement of magma. Locals reported sulfurous fumes in 2023, with odors detected up to roughly 30 miles away. “It has to release somehow in the future, either violently or more quietly,” volcanologist Pablo González told Live Science, stressing there is no sign of an imminent eruption but urging closer monitoring. The volcano—standing about 12,927 feet—has no confirmed eruption in the record of human history.
Nearly two-thirds of Americans say the country is on the wrong track under President Donald Trump, according to a new poll, with independents driving the slide. In the 16th annual American Values Survey by the nonprofit, nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute, 62 percent say the U.S. is headed the wrong way, including 71 percent of independents and 92 percent of Democrats, while 24 percent of Republicans now agree. The poll, conducted by Ipsos, found majorities say the economy (65 percent), the federal government’s functioning (65 percent), foreign affairs (60 percent), and immigration policy (57 percent) are going in the wrong direction. On policy specifics, majorities say the administration has gone too far with cuts to Medicaid, Medicare, and Obamacare (60 percent), cuts to universities and research (55 percent), new tariffs (54 percent), and boosting ICE funding to accelerate arrests and deportations (52 percent). Nearly six in 10 oppose ICE officers concealing their identities or using unmarked vehicles during arrests (58 percent). PRRI CEO Melissa Deckman said independents “are very unhappy with Trump’s actions.”
GoFundMe Tip Leads to Suspect’s Arrest in Deadly Stabbing Case
The suspect of a 2017 cold case has been arrested following a tip sent to a GoFundMe page. Michael Anthony Arredondo, 34, was arrested on October 15 for the murder of his friend and neighbor, Evin Paulos, 25. The two were last seen getting into a car together after a fallout and a fistfight. Paulos’ body was found with 30 stab wounds in the desert, 10 miles away from their neighborhood in Phoenix, Arizona. Arredondo went on the run following the killing, eluding authorities and creating the very real possibility that Paulos’ family would never have justice. That changed when a person messaged the GoFundMe in Spanish saying Arredondo was in Mexico, according to AZ Central. “Please, I don’t know if this is a scam or not,” the slain man’s sister, Eviein Paulo, replied. “Can you send me some kind of evidence, send me a picture?” A picture of Arredondo was sent, sparking a joint operation between Mexican authorities and Phoenix cops. Speaking on Monday, Phoenix police detective Dominick Rostenberg said Arredondo had confessed, although no motive has yet been determined. He is being held on a $1.5 million bail. “I can let go of the anger that I’ve had for so long and just try to concentrate on life,” Eviein told KSAZ.
Retired sportscaster and former Today co-host Bryant Gumbel has been hospitalized after a “medical emergency”, TMZ reported on Tuesday. Sources told the outlet that the 77-year-old was taken to a local hospital from his Manhattan apartment building on Monday evening, and remains hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon. A family member reportedly told TMZ that Gumbel is “okay” but provided no further details about his condition or why he was taken to the hospital. Gumbel began his television career in 1972 as a sportscaster for KNBC-TV in Los Angeles. He worked for NBC for nearly 25 years, serving as a co-anchor for its Today show for 15 years before moving on to host CBS’s Public Eye and The Early Show. Gumbel also became the first Black journalist to receive a Sports Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award for his work on HBO’s series Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, which he hosted from 1995 to 2023, when he officially retired. His older brother, Greg, who was also a broadcaster, died last year at age 78, according to TMZ. The Daily Beast has contacted Gumbel’s representatives but received no immediate response.
Jeff Cheen, a music executive who worked with legends like John Lennon, Pink Floyd, Steve Miller and Rick James, died at 80 on Oct. 16 after a long cancer battle, according to his wife Chunhong Wang. Before his death, Cheen had a career working with some big names and helped spread different genres of music across Asia. He served as an executive for labels like Tetragrammaton and Mercury, where he had clients that included John Lennon, Pink Floyd, Joan Rivers, George Harrison, Steve Miller, Deep Purple, Bang and Tiny Tim, before producing the first Pacific Rim Festival in Los Angeles. He then expanded into the Asian market, working to bring reggae, pop, and jazz to China, which led to him becoming a consultant for the Ministry of Culture of the People’s Republic of China. He toured Jimmy Witherspoon and Helen Reddy throughout Asia, where he lived for 13 years before returning to the U.S. He is survived by his wife Chunhong, whom he married in 2015, his sons, Justin and Garrett, and his grandchildren, Henry and Eva.
Two people, one of them a pedestrian, have been taken to the hospital after an aircraft landed on a soccer field, where it collided with a woman. The plane went down in Heartwell Park, Long Beach, California. KTLA reports it may have been an experimental vehicle. The pedestrian, a female in her 40s, was transported to a local area hospital. The network added that the aircraft’s elderly pilot may have been attempting to make an emergency landing at Long Beach Airport, approximately 1.5 miles away. The plane, in a red, white, and blue livery and covered with stars, lay crumpled on the ground. Long Beach Fire Department said in a statement that when emergency “units arrived, they found one small aircraft on its belly with broken landing gears. The plane’s fuselage was intact. When the plane landed, it collided with a pedestrian in the park.” It said that responders removed the pilot, an “elderly male, from the airplane and transported him via paramedics to a local area hospital.” Both patients suffered moderate injuries and were in stable condition.
A person has been taken into custody after a vehicle was driven into a section of the White House perimeter. Secret Service officers said the suspect, who has not been named, rammed into the estate’s vehicle gate near the corner of 17th and E Streets. No motive has been made public, nor have any further details about the incident been released. In a post on X, the Secret Service said, “An individual drove a vehicle into the Secret Service vehicle gate located at 17th & E St, NW, in Washington, D.C. The individual was arrested [and] the vehicle was assessed and deemed safe. Our investigation into the cause of this collision is ongoing.” The incident happened at about 10:37 p.m. on Tuesday. Images show a dark grey vehicle with two of its doors open being inspected by a bomb disposal robot. 7News DC reported that the Secret Service said, ”The individual was immediately arrested by U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers, and the vehicle was assessed by Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department and deemed safe. Additional information will be provided upon conclusion of the investigation.”
An Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage on Monday caused many popular apps and online services to crash, and even affected services in the bedroom. The company Eight Sleep, which offers “Pod” mattress covers that operate on autopilot via the internet—adjusting temperature, elevating your body, and playing integrated soundscapes to enhance sleep—had to apologize after reports emerged that users experienced problems controlling the bed and setting it to offline mode, causing some beds to overheat or remain in positions that disrupted sleep. “The AWS outage has impacted some of our users since last night, disrupting their sleep. That is not the experience we want to provide, and I want to apologize for it,” posted the CEO of Eight Sleep, Matteo Franceschetti, on Monday. In response, users on X who purchased the “Pod” for $2,000 or more voiced their frustrations. “Would be great if my bed wasn’t stuck in an inclined position due to an AWS outage. Cmon now,” one user posted on X. After 6 p.m. ET on Monday, AWS noted that all services returned to normal operations, yet some Eight Sleep users called for the systems to be modified so beds could work offline in the future.
Trump critics are flooding the company that is demolishing part of the White House with one-star reviews. Maryland-headquartered Aceco LLC is facing backlash for destroying a portion of the East Wing, which houses the first lady’s offices, to make way for President Donald Trump’s $250 million ballroom. “Destroying ‘The People’s House’ with no regard for their permission,” read a one-star review on Google Maps. “Deplorable act no matter the reason.” Another person added, “The White House is a Historical Landmark. How is this legal?” The company’s rating dropped at one point to 1.8 stars, until Google revised it to 4.1. Former CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta also questioned the project in a Monday post on X. “So any president can just start destroying portions of the White House? Is that how this works?” he wrote. Trump’s 90,000-square-foot project is expected to be completed “long before” the end of his presidency, according to White House officials. “They’ve wanted a ballroom for 150 years,” Trump said during an event at the White House. “And I’m giving that honor to this wonderful place.” The ballroom marks the White House’s first structural change since the Truman Balcony was added in 1948.