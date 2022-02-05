GoFundMe Now Says It Will Automatically Refund Trucker Convoy Donations

Read it at Twitter
After being blasted, GoFundMe has decided to automatically refund some $9 million donated to the anti-vax Freedom Convoy 2022 protest that has turned into an occupation in Ottawa, Canada. Initially, GoFundMe said donors had two weeks to apply for a refund before the money would be donated to a charity. “Due to donor feedback, we are simplifying the process and automatically refunding donations,” it said on Saturday in a tweet. On Friday, the platform shut down the campaign to support the convoy, saying that what began as a peaceful demonstration had devolved into something violent and illegal.