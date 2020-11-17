Thank you to the House of Suntory for partnering with Half Full and sponsoring this special edition of 10 Rounds

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I wanted to make a cocktail that reminds me of summer time and sitting by the pool or the lake. Roku Gin has such a beautiful floral tea note and I wanted to pull that flavor out in this cocktail.”

When would you serve this drink? “It would be best served while sitting poolside or on your deck or porch on a hot day.”

What music would you pair it with? “Yacht rock for sure. This cocktail pairs great with dancing around the house. Michael McDonald, Hall & Oates, Fleetwood Mac…etc.”

What food would you pair it with? “Lemon meringue pie.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “I’d like to make this cocktail for my grandmother. I miss her a lot and her birthday just passed. I would love to be able to spend some time with her and have a few drinks and catch up.”

What advice would you give someone making this drink? “My advice for making this drink is to make sure that you are somewhere you can relax and enjoy the cocktail. It is meant to be a break from your everyday life.”

Why do you think Roku® Gin works so well in this recipe? “Roku Gin is perfect for this cocktail because the botanicals within the spirit are nice and floral, and they balance the spicy ginger tea syrup well.”

How do you explain the recent rise in popularity of Japanese spirits in America? “I think the rise of Japanese spirits in America is partly due to how much care and practice goes into the products that Japanese distillers are putting out.”

What book on cocktails or spirits is your go-to resource? “One of my favorite cocktail books is Regarding Cocktails by Sasha Petraske. It is such a great resource for professional bartenders and it breaks down cocktails in such a great way that home bartenders can use it to learn some new recipes and techniques.”

What is your favorite piece of barware? “My favorite piece of barware is my Japanese jigger. It is almost like an extension of my hand when I am working.”

Poolside Dreaming

By Jess Sandberg

INGREDIENTS

2 parts Roku® Gin (Order on Drizly)

Juice of half a lemon

.75 part Ginger Green Tea Syrup*

Club soda

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Fresh mint sprig

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients, except the club soda, to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Top with club soda and stir. Garnish with a fresh mint sprig.

Ginger Green Tea Syrup*

INGREDIENTS

4 bags Green tea

1 small Ginger root, peeled and rough chopped

2 cups Sugar

2 cups Water

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients, except the sugar, to a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Immediately, take the pan off of the heat and let sit for 10 minutes, so the tea can steep. Remove the tea bags and add the sugar. Whisk until incorporated. Transfer to a container and store in the refrigerator. Once cool, strain the syrup into a clean bottle.

